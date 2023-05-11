Oregon Senate adjourned until May 15 as Republican walkout continues

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Senate will not be in session until May 15, according to Senate president Rob Wagner. (D. – Lake Oswego)

President Wagner has adjourned the Senate until Monday, May 15 until 10:30 a.m. Wagner’s office said the adjournment will allow for further negotiations between a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers about “how they can deliver for the people of Oregon this legislative session.”

“I hope this agreement to pause Senate floor sessions will create room for progress. I will continue to engage in good faith conversations to move our state forward,” said Wagner in a written statement.

The adjournment seems to be part of negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans. Republicans have been absent from Senate sessions since May 3, denying the body the ability to act on legislation including bills about abortion and gender-affirming medical procedures. However, a recently-passed law prevents Representatives and Senators from seeking reelection if they are absent from 10 legislative sessions.

May 11 marked the eighth legislative session without several Republican Senators. Republicans will not accrue unexcused absences without a legislative session to show up to.

“Following Wednesday’s leadership meeting, at my request, President Wagner agreed not to hold floor sessions this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It is my hope that this will give us time to work out a legitimate agreement that will benefit all Oregonians. I have communicated that I will be available over the weekend to have these critical discussions,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend).