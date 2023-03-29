Oregon Senate passes $210 milion CHIPS bill with bipartisan vote

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Senate passed a key piece of legislation Wednesday afternoon that will help Oregon businesses access billions of federal dollars that support semiconductor manufacturing, state officials said.
Senate Bill 4, known commonly as the CHIPS bill, passed the Senate on Wednesday, March 29, in a bipartisan vote, according to Oregon Senate officials. Oregon is one of the first states to pass legislation supporting the federal CHIPS and Science act, state officials said.
“Semiconductor manufacturing is Oregon’s competitive advantage in the 21st Century economy,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton). “Semiconductors are our present and our future. They are in everything from cars to credit cards – they power the modern world – and the most advanced chips are made right here in Oregon. Only Taiwan and South Korea can match our manufacturing capabilities, but with billions in federal dollars becoming available through the CHIPS Act, other states are already racing to catch us. We can’t let them.”
The CHIPS bill, worth $210 million collectively, commits $190 million toward matching state funds for Oregon businesses applying for $52 billion in available federal CHIPS and Science Act funds, senate officials said.
The Biden-Harris Administration passed the CHIPS and Science Act in August 2022 as an investment in American semiconductor manufacturing, according to the White House’s web site.
State officials said the CHIPS bill also directs $10 million to local governments for semiconductor manufacturer site development and an additional $10 million to the University Innovation Research Fund, which is established to leverage federal research grants.
Senate officials said the bill also grants the governor limited land use authority for siting up to eight semiconductor or advanced manufacturing locations.
A recent EcoNorthwest study suggests that one semiconductor manufacturing plant could generate about 26,000 new jobs and $2.8 billion in net revenue over two decades, Oregon Senate officials said.
Senate Bill 4 is now headed to the Oregon House of Representatives for the approval of state Representatives.