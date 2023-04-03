Oregon Senate passes ban on polystyrene and PFAS in food containers

SALEM, Ore. – A bill that would ban polystyrene food containers in Oregon has passed the Oregon Senate, legislative officials announced on Monday.
Senate Bill 543, which, if passed, would prohibit the use of polystyrene foam containers and PFAS in sales of prepared food, passed the Oregon Senate on April 3 with strong bipartisan support from senators. According to legislative officials, the bill intends to address the significant negative impact polystyrene has on the environment. Officials said polystyrene manufacturing is the fifth largest source of industrial waste, and items made of the substance can take hundreds of years to decompose. It’s also a significant source of litter that can break down into small pieces that harm wildlife and pollute waterways.
“Polystyrene is a threat to the health of our communities and our land,” said Senator Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro). “This is a step towards a more sustainable and mindful approach to consumption and a commitment to preserving the health, beauty, and diversity of Oregon for generations to come.”
Local ordinances prohibiting polystyrene foam containers are common in Oregon, with cities like Eugene, Florence, Newport, Portland and others already having similar laws on the books. Legislative officials pointed out that reducing pollutants such as polystyrene is a key component of Senate Democrats’ agenda for 2023.
The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration. If signed into law, it will go into effect on January 1, 2025.