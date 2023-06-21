Oregon Senate passes bill allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that will allow drivers throughout the state the option to pump their own gas, according to state officials.

State officials said that the Senate passed House Bill 2426 on June 21 with bipartisan support. The bill will allow Oregon drivers the option to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant, the state said. At least 50 percent of the pumps must still offer attended service for the elderly, disabled, or customers who prefer that attendants pump their gas for them, Senate officials said.

“This bill strikes a balance between consumer preferences, business needs, and employment considerations,” said Chief Sponsor of the bill Senator Janeen Sollman (D - Hillsboro). “It provides Oregonians choice at the pump, while still protecting access for the elderly and disabled community members.”

In 2015, state legislators allowed self-serve gas during nighttime hours in rural and coastal counties, with this allowance extended in 2017 to all hours in rural counties, the state said. State officials said that Oregon’s fire marshal additionally lifted temporarily the self-service ban in 2020, 2021, and 2023 during emergencies like heat waves and wildfires.

HB2426 now moves to Gov. Tina Kotek’s (D-Ore.) desk for her consideration, the state said.