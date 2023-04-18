Oregon Senate passes bills aimed at reducing recidivism

SALEM, Ore. – Two bills making their way through the Oregon Legislature are aimed at strengthening public safety by reducing the amount of people who commit crimes after being released from incarceration.
Officials with the Oregon Senate said senators recently passed Senate Bill 270 and Senate Bill 269 with bipartisan support. SB 270 is meant to improve access to job training and education for adults in custody, which Senate officials said is a proven way to reduce recidivism. SB 269, if enacted, will require the Department of Corrections and Higher Education Coordinating Commission to communicate with each other and facilitate in-custody education.
“These bills represent an incredible opportunity for the state of Oregon. We’re moving from just punishing crime to preventing it from happening in the first place. These bills will make our communities safer, our workforce stronger, and free up millions in taxpayer dollars to build a brighter future for our state,” said chief sponsor of the legislation Michael Dembrow (D-Portland) in his speech on the Senate floor.
Senate Bills 269 and 270 are headed to the Oregon House of Representatives for consideration.