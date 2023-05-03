Oregon Senate Republicans delay legislation by not showing up to session

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Senate is not in session today, as four Republican senators and one Independent senator are absent without excuse, leaving the legislative body without enough members to do its duties.
On May 3, several senators, most of them Republican, did not show up to the morning floor session in the capital. Seven other legislators were excused from the session. Without these congresspeople, the Senate could not reach quorum, meaning no work could be done. It is currently not clear how long Senate Republicans plan to continue to not show up for Senate sessions.
Senate Republicans claim their walk-out was staged in protest of the behavior of Senate President Rob Wagner (D – Lake Oswego), who Republicans claim knowingly violated Senate rules and the Oregon Constitution. Senate Republicans said that on May 1 they pointed out several bills were too poorly-worded to be understood by ordinary citizens who do not work in government, and thus were not compliant with government regulations including part of the Oregon Constitution. According to Republicans, Wagner ruled that the bills did in fact comply with those rules but did not provide sufficient reasoning to support that ruling.
“Let’s be clear – Wagner’s ruling was inappropriate, unjustified, and unlawful. It unequivocally violates Senate Rules, Oregon’s Constitution, and Oregon statute,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R - Bend) in a statement. “We will not sit by and allow these actions without consequence.”
Senate Democrats were furious at the Republicans’ walk-out, with Senate Majority Leader Kate Liber (D - Beaverton & SW Portland) calling on Republicans to “do their job” and Wagner himself saying the people’s work has been disrupted. Senate Democrats said the Republicans’ given reason for the walk-out is an excuse, and the true reason is that the Senate is about to consider bills on abortion and gun control.
"These are policies that Republicans are trying to obstruct despite majority support,” said Wagner in a written statement. “Oregon voters gave Democrats a majority in both legislative chambers and at all levels of state government last November: a clear mandate to pursue this agenda.”
In November 2022, Oregonians passed Measure 113 by a more than two-to-one margin. The measure bans congresspeople from seeking reelection if they are absent without leave from at least ten floor sessions during any single legislative session. Senate Majority Leader Lieber said the measure was drafted and passed as a response to earlier walk-outs undertaken by Republicans in the Oregon legislature in 2019 and 2020.
“Voters were clear last year when they passed Measure 113 by an overwhelming margin and in every state senate district: elected lawmakers should be in the Capitol doing their jobs,” Lieber said in an opprobrium-laced statement. “Unfortunately, this isn't anything new. Republicans have been using every trick in the book to derail and delay our legislative process since the first day of this session.”