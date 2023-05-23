Oregon Senate Republicans promise to return by June 25

SALEM, Ore. – The ongoing walkout of several Republican and Independent Senators in the Oregon Senate has an expiration date.
Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R - Bend) announced on May 23 that Republican and Independent Senators that have been absent from floor sessions since May 3 will be returning to their seats on the Senate no later than June 25. June 25 is the current legislative session’s Sine Die, the date the session was scheduled to end. Senate Republicans said they will return to pass “lawful, substantially bipartisan budgets and bills.”
Knopp said Senate President Rob Wagner (D – Lake Oswego) and other Democratic leadership are threatening to shut down the government, and the June 25 return date will avert that shutdown. Republican leadership said they will return to discuss important issues like homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, and others, but aren’t interested in facilitating an agenda they call unlawful and unconstitutional.
Thus far, 10 Senators have accrued enough unexcused absences due to the walkout to be barred from reelection as per Measure 113. If the walkout continues into June, it is certain that every senator participating in the walkout will not be eligible for reelection. Republicans are likely to challenge Measure 113 in court though, meaning it may not be possible to enforce.
Republicans and Independents have claimed they’re walking out because Senate President Rob Wagner is breaking legislative rules. Senate Democrats contest this claim, saying Republicans are using the walkout to stall House Bill 2002. In response to the Republicans’ announcement, Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D – Beaverton and SW Portland) said Democrats are going to show up every day until session ends, and called on absent Republicans to end their walkout, which she called unconstitutional. Other Democrats also pointed out that Senate Republicans are being paid a salary that amounts to about $250 each day, even when they’re not showing up to session.