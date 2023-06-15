Oregon Senate Republicans return to session, ending longest walkout in state history

SALEM, Ore. – For the first time since May 3, the Oregon Senate is back in business as senators who had previously been absent from the floor as part of a walkout returned, ending the longest legislative walkout in state history.
Democrats and Republicans alike announced the end of the walkout on June 15, after a roll call of the Senate heard more than 20 senators had shown up for the day’s session. It marks the end of a walkout that lasted more than six weeks and stopped numerous bills dead in their tracks. The end of the walkout comes after grueling negotiations between Democratic and Republican leadership on the wording of several bills, including legislation about abortion, gender-affirming care and gun control.
"I'm encouraged that we were able to come to an agreement that will allow us to finish the important work Oregonians sent us here to accomplish. We have achieved major bipartisan victories already this session, and I expect that to continue now that we have returned to the floor," said Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). "I am grateful for all the senators who listened to each other and sought an end to this walkout while protecting Oregon priorities and values."
“Senate Republicans and Independents stood firm as the last line of defense for parental rights and the rule of law. I am incredibly proud of their steadfast determination to give their constituents a long-overdue seat at the table. We have said from the very beginning that we cannot allow the Senate to operate in an unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional manner. We repeatedly urged Democrat leaders to put the critical needs of all Oregonians first instead of prioritizing an extreme agenda that does nothing but divide us. I am pleased to say that we were able to hold the Democrat Majority accountable and accomplish all these things. We achieved constitutional, lawful bipartisanship. And parental rights were restored,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend).
Republican and Independent senators have promised that they will show up to the legislatures for the rest of the legislative session, which is scheduled to end on June 25.
Several bills that were sticking points for senators who walked out were reworked as part of negotiations between them and the Democrats. Senate officials provided some details about what bills were changed, and how:
• House Bill 2002 will receive a vote after being clarified to ensure the bill affirms standard abortion care that has been in place for 50 years under Roe v. Wade, but was jeopardized by the Dobbs decision. It will establish provider protections against anti-abortion and anti-transgender laws in other states and require that health insurance covers medically necessary gender-affirming care.
- House Bill 2005 will receive a vote as it was introduced to make our communities safer by banning untraceable ghost guns. A workgroup will be established to study policy solutions to gun violence and suicide prevention and $10 million will be invested in the Community Violence Prevention program.
- Senate Joint Resolution 33 and Senate Bill 27 will be referred back to committee and conversations on how to enshrine Oregon values in our Constitution will continue in the interim.
- House Joint Resolution 16 would give Oregon voters the opportunity to amend the state Constitution to give the Legislature the power to hold statewide elected officials accountable via impeachment. This change would align Oregon with every other state in the country.
- House Bill 2757 would substantively fund 9-8-8, the national suicide prevention hotline number launched in Oregon in summer 2022. This hotline is a critical resource for Oregonians experiencing mental health crises. Implementing the full 988 architecture will ensure access and quick response for communities across the state.
The agreement between Democrats and senators who walked out signals the end of a long saga that began on May 3 when Republican and Independent senators did not show up to the legislative session, denying the chamber its required two-thirds attendance to hold quorum and work on laws. While senators on walkout initially claimed they were protesting the conduct of Senate President Rob Wagner and what they called the poor wording of House Bill 2002, they later said they were defending parents’ right to care for their children and fighting an unconstitutional and uncompromising agenda. Talks to try and negotiate an end to the walkout ground on for weeks with seemingly no end in sight, and led to Republicans facing fines of $325 per day and Democrats motioning to change the quorum rules so such a walkout would be less likely to happen in the future.
The future of such motions is difficult to tell at the moment. What is clear, however, is that the senators who took part in the walkout will have a legal battle ahead of them. Because of Measure 113, a law passed by Oregon voters in 2022 that intends to say legislators with more than 10 unexcused absences would be barred from reelection, the senators who walked out will be unable to be reelected. However, Senate Republicans said they plan to challenge the legality of Measure 113 in court, claiming that it is not clearly worded and does not fulfill its own intentions.