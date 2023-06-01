Oregon Senate Republicans to face fines for walkout

SALEM, Ore. – The Republican-led walkout in Oregon’s Senate is continuing, but absentee senators are about to face consequences for not showing up to session.

On the Senate floor on June 1, present Senators – all Democrats – voted to fine absent Senators $325 for every day that a quorum isn’t reached. It’s the first real penalty that present Senators have attempted to level against their absentee colleagues in a walkout that recently entered its fifth week after several attempts at negotiation failed. The fine would nullify absentee senators’ salaries for each day they didn’t show up to session.

“Oregonians work for a living every day, and they don't get paid when they don't show up,” said Senate President Rob Wagner (D – Lake Oswego) at Thursday’s Senate session. “Our absentee colleagues have not shown up on the Senate, on this floor, their constitutional requirements -- they have not done the business for over four weeks. Would any other worker, I ask you, get away with that?”

Senate Republicans slammed the fines, with Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R – Bend) calling them a retaliation against senators who are exercising their constitutional right to protest. Knopp said Republicans don’t feel compelled to entertain what they call “political theater.” They even suggested Wagner pay their fines, claiming his behavior galvanized their walkout.

“If Democrats want us to provide a quorum before June 25, they must agree to follow Senate Rules, follow the law, and work to put forward constitutional, bipartisan bills that don’t violate a parents’ sacred right to love and care for their child,” Knopp said in a written statement. “Senate Republicans will not be bullied into allowing the lawlessness to continue.”

While the walkout continues, several bills are not progressing through the legislature. Most notable of these is House Bill 2002, which if passed would ensure access to abortions and gender affirming health care services. This is the bill that began the walkout, with Republicans claiming it violated a decades-old statute that requires bills to be written in terms that most laypeople can understand. Other bills stalled in Congress include bills on gun control, responses to homelessness, school safety and funding, and combating drought.