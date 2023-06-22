Oregon Senate unanimously passes ban on TikTok on government-owned devices

SALEM, Ore. – A bill that would ban TikTok on government-owned computers and cell phones is on its way to the Governor’s desk after being unanimously approved by the Oregon Senate.
On June 22, the Oregon Senate unanimously passed House Bill 3127, which would prohibit the installation and download of products controlled by hostile foreign governments on cell phones and computers owned and operated by the government. Most famously, this would include popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company. Oregon Senators said the bill would align the state with the federal government and numerous other states.
“I believe in prioritizing the safety and security of individuals, especially when it comes to their online presence,” said Senator Aaron Woods (D - Wilsonville), who chief sponsored the legislation. “Banning TikTok and other apps controlled by hostile foreign governments on state devices is a necessary step to protect the privacy of users and safeguard national security. TikTok's ownership and data collection practices raise concerns about the potential misuse of personal information and the compromise of sensitive data. We must protect Oregonians’ personal information and sensitive government data from exploitation and other potential threats posed by foreign entities.”
“The issue of maintaining cybersecurity is bipartisan and necessary; it’s an issue that impacts all Oregonians. House Bill 3127 is the product of a bicameral group of Democrat and Republican legislators who recognized that Oregon must act on this urgent issue,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend), co-chief sponsor of the bill.
The bill is now headed to the Governor to receive a signature. Senate Democrats clarified that the State Chief Information Officer will be the figure in charge of deciding which corporate entities do or do not pose a threat to national security, and may be able to designate additional apps or software to be banned on state devices.