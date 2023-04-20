Oregon Senate votes to extend restraining order protections

SALEM, Ore. – In a unanimous vote, Oregon’s senate voted this week to approve Senate Bill 816, which would extend certain restraining orders, according to state officials.
Officials said that the bill amends the duration of certain restraining orders from one year to two years unless the order is withdrawn or amended. The bill would give survivors an additional 12 months to find stability and safety before facing accused abusers in court, state officials said.
This extended timeframe also allows surviving victims of abuse time to present evidence of imminent danger of further abuse and of credible threats to their safety or that of their child, state officials said.
“This bill will provide peace of mind for survivors of abuse in Oregon. Too often, abusers are using the legal system to continue harming the brave Oregonians seeking protection,” said Senator James I. Manning Jr. in his carry speech on the Senate floor. “I’m proud that we united to stand up to abusers and make our state a safer place for survivors.”
Senate Bill 816 has been sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.