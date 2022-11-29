Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14 ft at 11 to 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM PST this afternoon to 7 AM PST Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 2 PM PST Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&