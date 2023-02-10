Oregon senators sponsor legislation for affordable and accessible child care

EUGENE, Ore. -- New legislation co-sponsored by Oregon’s U.S. Senators hopes to ease the burdens on families seeking child care, and those who provide it.
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) have added their names to two pieces of legislation that focus on the costs of child care and access to affordable care.
Merkley signed onto the “Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act,” a bipartisan effort aimed at providing more services in what bill sponsors call “child care deserts” -- areas without access to care services. Merkley’s office said the bill would support efforts to hire and retain child care professionals and build or renovate child care facilities.
Brian Steffen, Chief Executive Officer of the Eugene Family Y.M.C.A., said that, like other childcare providers, he's having trouble recruiting qualified staff for programs. He said they have increased compensation to bring in more people, but that in turn raises the cost for families -- and even then, he still struggles to get new staff.
Steffen said outside support is necessary to keep programs both high quality and affordable.
“Providers around America are striving to make their programs affordable and accessible but also to have the quality staff that you need so those children are in a safe and engaging environment,” he said. “And it will take significant outside investment in those programs in order to make it affordable.”
Holly Kriz-Anderson, senior director of youth programs at the Y.M.C.A., said the state is facing a child care staffing crisis. Her staff are being pulled in every direction to keep the operation going, she said.
Steffen said the Y.M.C.A.’s programs have long waitlists -- but if he had 20 or 30 more staff members, they could serve nearly 400 more children.
Going hand in hand with accessibility, costs are also a large factor in sending a kid to child care.
Wyden signed onto a proposal to bring programs within reach for families of all income levels.
The “Child Care for Every Community Act” would give federal support to providers to cap child care fees. Under the bill, fees would be chard on a sliding scale, depending on a family’s income. Wyden said half of families across the country would pay no more than $10 a day for services under the bill.
When Cameron Mooney lived in Corvallis, he said he was able to get cheaper child care for his two daughters thanks to support from the state department of human services.
Here in Eugene, Mooney said he currently has friends who can watch over his daughters – but if he had to go out searching for accessible, affordable child care, he would have a hard time.
“If I had to find it, I don't think I would be able to find it right away,” he said. “It would probably take me at least a month or two just to even be able to find someone that's certified.
Another parent said that she is opting to continue working from home because she cannot afford to send her toddler to child care.
Kriz-Anderson said people need to be more understanding during this tough time.
“I think people need to be a lot more graceful and nice,” she said. “Because when we've reached and done everything we possibly can -- and then you have people who are frustrated with you… it's hard.”
She said anyone interested in working in child care should apply at the Y.M.C.A.’s website.
The chances of the bills passing in both the U.S. Senate and the Republican-controlled U.S. House are unclear.