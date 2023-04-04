Oregon State Fire Marshal distributes fire engines in $25 million program

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon State Fire Marshal is distributing new firefighting vehicles to several local fire departments thanks to a $25 million program, the OSFM announced Tuesday.
The OSFM said 76 local fire services will get a total of $25 million worth of new fire engines to boost firefighting capacity. According to the OSFM, more than 300 fire service agencies are part of the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System, which the fire marshal calls upon when a response for a wildfire or other major disaster exceeds the local fire service’s capacity. The fire engines are being given to local fire departments as part of the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative, which was launched in 2021 and seeks to keep fires away from communities by attacking them while they’re still small.
“This investment in the Oregon fire service is critical as the state modernizes equipment and increases firefighting capacity to respond to incidents in our communities,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Over the last three decades, more communities have been impacted by wildfire. This investment is a major step forward in achieving our mission to protect people, property, and the environment from fire and hazardous materials.”
Firefighting agencies all over Oregon got new fire trucks and water carriers designed for wildland firefighting. Recipients in Lane County included Oakridge Fire, the Lane Fire Authority, Coburg Rural Fire Protection District, Eugene Springfield Fire, Siuslaw Valley Fire, and South Lane Fire. Other local recipients included the Albany Fire Department, Sutherlin Fire Department, Lebanon Fire District, and Coos Bay Fire and Rescue.
The OSFM said fire agencies all over the state were eligible to apply, but applicants were selected based on a few criteria. The OSFM said an applicant had to have the necessary resources to both maintain and staff the fire engine, and the fire marshal also considered statewide distribution and what agencies had already recently gotten similar awards.
Funding for the engines was made possible by Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill that was passed in 2021.