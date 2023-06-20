Oregon State Fire Marshal launches website to help residents with wildfire defense

SALEM, Ore. – With wildfires a growing concern, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office has launched a new tool to educate residents on how to protect themselves and reduce the risk of damage from wildfires.
The OSFM’s Oregon Defensible Space website focuses on educating Oregonians on how to create a space around their homes that will be harder for a wildfire to move through. This usually involves keeping grass cut short, getting rid of flammable materials like dried pine needles and leaves, and keeping other plants neatly trimmed and away from the house itself. The OSFM admitted that creating a defensible space won’t necessarily save a home in the event of a full-blown wildfire, but said that having a defensible space can help residents evacuate more efficiently and help firefighters respond more effectively.
"We invite each person in Oregon to help reduce their risk from wildfire by creating defensible space," Assistant Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Chad Hawkins said. "You are the state's greatest resource in protecting homes, neighborhoods, and firefighters."
In addition to recommendations for what property owners can do to protect themselves from wildfires, the website also offers avenues for homeowners to ask for an assessment of their homes from fire safety professionals. The OSFM’s office offers free, one-on-one property walkthroughs with local fire agencies that will give homeowners detailed recommendations on improving their homes’ fire safety, and what best practices to follow.