Oregon State Hospital back in compliance after investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- After more than six months, Oregon State Hospital is now back in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Hospital officials had to submit a corrective plan or risk losing certification to be reimbursed for federal Medicare payments.
But according to the Oregon Health Authority, OSH is now back into the normal cycle of survey by The Joint Commission and CMS and is not required to submit additional plans of correction.
Back in May, CMS threatened to cut the hospital's funding after an investigation revealed a number of problems, the biggest being patients escaping from trips into the community.
Thaddeus Ziemlak being one of them, and his grandfather Roger Funk said these changes weren't in place fast enough.
"The concern and the protection of the people of the state of Oregon went by the way side because that was never a prominent or even salient point in the treatment," Funk said.
Ziemlak escaped the hospital's custody while on an approved outing at Alton Baker Park in Eugene. He was previously found guilty except for insanity on the charges of murder after police said he shot and killed his mother in 2004.
This most recent escape happened back in April, but it wasn't the first time it happened; it was his fourth escape. Ziemlak was caught each time, and now, with the changes made to the Oregon State Hospital, his grandfather hopes it will be the last.
"The changes they make in the process are window dressing, but it's never too late because it's a continuing process," Funk said.
This entire investigation was sparked by yet another incident last December involving patient Jordan Savariego. He was admitted to the hospital after being found guilty except for insanity on charges of arson and aggravated harassment. Savariego escaped during an approved outing in downtown Eugene, sending shockwaves through the community. He was found after several days.
OSH superintended said in a statement, "I am incredibly proud of everyone who worked so hard to implement the plan of correction under tight timelines and who supported patients and each other through the changes. We will continue to implement our Plan of Correction and build on the progress we've already made to ensure the improvements are sustainable."