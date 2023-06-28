Oregon State Hospital employees picket for new contract, better working conditions

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- As the state and unions representing state employees negotiate new contracts for the next two years, staff at the Oregon State Hospital in Junction City went to the picket lines Wednesday.
The demonstration outside the main entrance of the hospital, picketers said, was an opportunity to show they are serious about their demands for improved working conditions. They said they are looking for increased wages, better benefits and safer staffing levels in new contracts.
“I'm tired, I'm tired,” said Oregon State Hospital unit psychologist Deb Talley. “And better working conditions, better staffing and a better cost of living would be really beneficial, it'd be really helpful for us. It'd rejuvenate us and want us to stay.”
Not only are low wages affecting current employees, staff said, but it makes it harder to recruit and retain new people.
“Because of our wage scales, we are having a really hard time bringing new staff in and keeping new staff,” treatment care specialist Amy Floreen said. “And that makes it hard for everyone here to take care of our clients effectively.”
Staffing at the hospital is stretched so thin, people work overtime and even jump into different roles to provide care.
“I’m a HVAC tech, essentially,” facilities energy technical Shawn Holliday said. “I went and got the nursing training and I've been covering overtime on the floor -- they're that desperate.”
Picketers said their demands are crucial for taking care of patients at the hospital. With low staffing, providing for and treating patients becomes an increased challenge.
“We don't have enough clinicians to provide the rigorous therapy that these clients need,” Talley said. “And so, the clients are suffering. They're having to stay at the hospital longer because it's taking us longer to get them through treatment programs.”
And with high rates of staff turnover, consistency in care – a key part of treatment – takes a hit.
“As people come and go, it's really hard to help clients find hope, and to help them get out of the hospital,” Floreen said.
Staff said they want to provide the best care possible to their patients, but they cannot with the way things currently are.
“That's hard to do when we have people trying to do multiple jobs, people crossing over in different specialties” Floreen said. “Really having to provide as much service as we possibly can in the time that we have, it can be very challenging.”
The picket in Junction City was just one of dozens involving state employees across Oregon. The state is negotiating with unions representing thousands of its employees as their contracts expire at the end of June.
“Everything from ODOT to DMV, ODFW -- all of the state agencies are impacted by this and are bargaining right now at the central table,” Holliday said.
If parties cannot come to an agreement on new contracts or extend current ones before their expire, picketers said, employees at various agencies could go on strike. That decision is a very involved process that takes multiple steps. Staff hope they can avoid a strike by getting new contracts.
“I'm hoping that everyone collaborates together to come to the table and finalize a reasonable contract,” Floreen said.
“And recognize our value,” Talley added.
In a statement, Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Cowie Robb said “State health officials support employees and their ability to exercise their right to picket. Department of Administrative Services Labor Relations will continue to work through collective bargaining at the bargaining table with union leaders.”