Oregon State introduces new president Jayathi Murthy

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jayathi Y. Murthy began her service as Oregon State University’s 16th president on September 9, replacing interim president Becky Johnson.
Murthy assumes leadership of OSU as the university says it's seeing records in enrollment and research while graduating more than 7,400 students annually.
“I am delighted to join this amazing university and Beaver Nation,” Murthy said. “I am committed to contribute to success for all students and learners throughout life and career.”
Murthy said that contributing to build upon OSU’s momentum, excellence and service is one of her top priorities. She added that OSU will continue to grow its contributions to community service and learning opportunities through OSU’s extension programs, including 4-H.
At 64, Murthy was the first woman dean at UCLA’s engineering school and has held other positions at the University of Texas at Austin, Purdue University, Carnegie Mellon University and Arizona State.