Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8.
According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
This comes just hours after a federal judge allowed the measure to continue in the face of several lawsuits questioning its legality, albeit with a delay to a certain provision of the bill.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has stated that her office will appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court to lift the Harney County judge's injunction. It is unclear how long it will take for the Attorney Governor to petition the Oregon supreme court to get the Harney County order lifted.