Oregon State Pinball Championship returns after two-year hiatus

EUGENE, Ore – For the first time in two years, the Oregon State Pinball Championships is making a grand return, and it's happening in Eugene.
The top 24 players in Oregon all have a chance at the $5,000 prize.
Many players like Adam Jones are excited the championship is back.
"It is, this is my first time qualifying for the champions… It was good, it was my goal in 2019 and then COVID happened so I had to take a couple of years off but we're back and I made it," he said.
Matt Walton is both a player and organizer of the tournament.
He said a city like Eugene is a perfect place to host this championship.
"Eugene has a couple of great arcades we're in one of them, Blairally but we also have 'Level Up', which is another fantastic pinball location," Walton said.
He also runs his own pinball league in Eugene, called Emerald City Pinball League; its next season starts in February.
As a pinball pro of several years he also has some advice for future pinball players.
"The better players tend to slow the game down. rather than trying to flip it as soon as the ball hits your flipper, try to trap that ball, try to take a breath, and think about what you're going to shoot for next," Walton said.
In the tournament, players compete against one another in a set of seven rounds. The player who scores the most points wins the match. The best of four advances to the next opponent. Eight Eugene people qualified to participate in the tournament.
Jeff Monroe actually started his pinball-playing journey in Eugene.
"So I qualified for the state championship, I got out pretty early in the first round. yeah i used to play down here and play pinball,' he said. "Moved up to Portland, been playing and yeah just happened to qualify ninth. I just love playing pinball."
On Sunday the women's pinball championship will take place.