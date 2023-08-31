Oregon State Police looking for dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon State Police are on the lookout for a patient at the Oregon State Hospital who stands accused of aggravated attempted murder and escaped from custody on Wednesday night.
According to OSP, troopers responded to a report of an escaped adult in custody from Salem’s Oregon State Hospital at about 10:45 p.m. on August 30. Troopers said Christopher Lee Pray, 39, had stolen a white 2016 Dodge Caravan and sped off southbound on Interstate 5. OSP said Pray was jailed at Multnomah County Jail for violent charges including aggravated attempted murder before being transferred to OSH earlier that day.
OSP said Pray sped off down I-5, but troopers had to break off pursuit due to safety concerns. Troopers said that Pray’s whereabouts are currently unknown. He was last seen headed south on I-5, but he has ties to the Portland metro area, troopers said. Pray is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached; OSP ask that anyone who spots Pray or the vehicle he escaped in call 911.
The vehicle Pray escaped in is described as a white 2016 Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plate E265614. Pray himself is said to stand 6 feet tall and weigh 170 pounds with trimmed facial hair that may be different than the mugshot provided by OSP. He reportedly has stitches on his upper lip, as well as tattoos on his right arm, right forearm, and neck. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers. At the time of his escape, Pray was reportedly fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together.