Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Storm Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. Storm
Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Storm Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. Storm
Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon State Police

SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm.

OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114 was scheduled to go into effect. The webpage will eventually include preliminary information about the process, a draft of the application itself, a description of the steps for acquiring a permit, and answers to several questions OSP is anticipating. All of this will be available on OSP’s website.

OSP said their background check system will continue to process background checks that were requested before the measure’s start date. OSP says the permit program is not fully set up yet, and they are working with the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police to hammer out the process and establish the training requirement portion of the application. OSP says their permit agents are not able to accept or start processing applications at this point.

Measure 114 was scheduled to go into effect on December 8, but a decision handed down by a Circuit Court judge in Harney County on December 6 indefinitely paused the measure’s implementation. On December 7, Oregon’s Attorney General and Department of Justice petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court to immediately review the Harney County judge’s decision, saying it was not legally sound. Later that same day, the Supreme Court denied the petition, and the measure did not come into effect on December 8.

Tags

Recommended for you