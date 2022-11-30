Oregon State Police seeking public’s assistance in investigation of mysterious death

DRAIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police is asking for information from the public about a mysterious gunshot that ended the life of a great-grandfather and veteran one year ago.
According to OSP, on November 30, 2021, at about 1 p.m., Larry Mell, 72, was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain when he was shot. OSP said Mell later died as a result of the wound. OSP also said their investigation led them to believe the shot was an accident.
OSP is hoping to provide closure to Mell’s family, who is seeking answers as to what exactly happened. OSP said Mell had eight children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mell’s family said he was a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War, loved fishing and crabbing, and is greatly missed.
OSP is asking that anybody who was shooting or knows of someone who was shooting in the area Mell suffered his fatal wound contact them at 800-442-2068 and reference case number SP21-335049.