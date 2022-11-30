 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning
commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland-
Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette
Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with
rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above
500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow.
While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care
as roads may still be slick in spots.


You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For
Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington
www.wsdot.com/travel.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Oregon State Police seeking public’s assistance in investigation of mysterious death

  • Updated
  • 0
Larry Mell

DRAIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police is asking for information from the public about a mysterious gunshot that ended the life of a great-grandfather and veteran one year ago.

According to OSP, on November 30, 2021, at about 1 p.m., Larry Mell, 72, was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain when he was shot. OSP said Mell later died as a result of the wound. OSP also said their investigation led them to believe the shot was an accident.

OSP is hoping to provide closure to Mell’s family, who is seeking answers as to what exactly happened. OSP said Mell had eight children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mell’s family said he was a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War, loved fishing and crabbing, and is greatly missed.

OSP is asking that anybody who was shooting or knows of someone who was shooting in the area Mell suffered his fatal wound contact them at 800-442-2068 and reference case number SP21-335049.

