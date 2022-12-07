 Skip to main content
Oregon State Police to release firearm permit application webpage

Oregon State Police

SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm.

OSP says its “permit to purchase” webpage will launch on December 8, the day Measure 114 was scheduled to go into effect. The webpage will include preliminary information about the process including a draft of the application itself, a description of the steps for acquiring a permit, and answers to several questions OSP is anticipating. All of this will be available on OSP’s website.

OSP said their background check system will continue to process background checks that were requested before the measure’s start date. OSP says the permit program is not fully set up yet, and they are working with the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police to hammer out the process and establish the training requirement portion of the application. OSP says their permit agents are not able to accept or start processing applications at this point.

Measure 114 was scheduled to go into effect on December 8, but a decision handed down by a Circuit Court judge in Harney County on December 6 indefinitely paused the measure’s implementation. On December 7, Oregon’s Attorney General and Department of Justice petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court to immediately review the Harney County judge’s decision, saying it was not legally sound.

