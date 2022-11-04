 Skip to main content
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine

November OSP cocaine seizure

ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said.

OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.

OSP drug sniffing dog

OSP said troopers searched the vehicle and found about 83 pounds of suspected cocaine and a concealed firearm. Troopers said the driver, Adolfo Martinez, 28, and the passenger, Carlos Martinez, 23, both of Renton, Washington, were arrested and sent to jail to await federal charges.

