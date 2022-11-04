Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain through the evening will result in poor visibility which may exacerbate difficulty in navigation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&