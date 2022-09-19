 Skip to main content
Oregon State receives $50 million grant to develop climate-smart potatoes

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University is trying to enhance soil health and reduce the carbon footprint of the Pacific Northwest potato industry.

“What can be done to adopt climate friendly practices that could actually turn the balance of greenhouse gas emissions,” said Jeffrey Steiner, project leader and director of the OSU Global Hemp Innovation Center.

Oregon State is collaborating with the University of Idaho, Washington State University, tribal nations, commodity groups and potato processing businesses on a five-year project funded by the USDA’s partnerships for climate-smart commodities program.

“Increase organic matter in the soil over time. We'll increase the water holding capacity of those soils. It will also reduce the amount of nutrient loss that happens,” Steiner said.

From there, researchers will work to come up with different combinations to try to find the best solutions, which vary on a farm by farm basis.

“What’s really critical about this, is being able to say what works for Pacific Northwest potato growers,” said Steiner. “We do not have a prescription list to say, 'hey, everyone should do it this one way.'”

It is one of 70 projects totaling up to $2.8 billion funded by the USDA to support America’s farmers.

Oregon State University Potatoes

More than 62% of US potatoes are grown in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Those crops produce an economic value of $2.2 billion annually according to the USDA.

Participating farmers will receive incentives to offset initial costs of adopting climate-smart practices and to reduce the risk of early-adoption expenses.

Steiner said consumers should not notice a difference in taste once the potatoes are ready to eat.

“The quality of Pacific Northwest potatoes is remarkable. It is unquestioned worldwide,” said Steiner. “So already, these practices are being used. It's just now, how do we put that into a region-wide, industry-wide approach.”

