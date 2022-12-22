Oregon State Senator speaks out about Highway 20 crashes

 Skip to main content
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of 0.1 to
0.5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of light snow and/or sleet
is possible when precipitation first begins, which could
result in snow and sleet accumulations up to 0.5 inches. If
precipitation does being as snow and/or sleet, expect a very
quick transition to freezing rain. Temperatures appear most
likely to warm above freezing late Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14
seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, seas 11 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and south
winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST Saturday. Gale
Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

Oregon State Senator speaks out about Highway 20 crashes

  • Updated
Oregon highway

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After two fatal crashes on Highway 20, a state senator is taking action to try and expedite efforts to increase the safety of the roadway.

State Senator Sara Gelser, the Democratic Senator in Oregon’s legislature representing District 8, which includes significant portions of Linn and Benton Counties, said she is alarmed by the increased number of traffic fatalities in Benton County in 2022. Sen. Gelser said there have particularly seemed to be an increasing number of crashes on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany, several of which have resulted in injuries and fatalities. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have dealt with 13 fatal collisions in 2022, more than any year since 2002.

Sen. Gelser said she reached out to the Oregon Department of Transportation on Monday, December 19 to voice her concerns and ask them to implement planned safety improvements with more haste. The senator said ODOT sent contractors to the highway and reported back to her on Wednesday, December 21 that several steps had been taken to improve safety along the highway, and other measures to be taken had been identified.

Senator Gelser said the steps already taken included moving orange barrels along the highway shoulders to make them more visible, additional signage being placed, and increased traffic patrols by Oregon State Police along the highway. Sen. Gelser also said that ODOT told her they will refresh striping and road markings as soon as weather permits, create additional signs to warn of upcoming intersections, and add more traffic lights at important intersections.

Sen. Gelser said she was pleased by ODOT’s quick response, and praised their consideration of the community’s specific concerns. Sen. Gelser said she will continue to advocate for improvements to the Highway 20 corridor, and suggested community members email her for more information as well as to suggest concerns and ideas.

