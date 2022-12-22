Oregon State Senator speaks out about Highway 20 crashes

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After two fatal crashes on Highway 20, a state senator is taking action to try and expedite efforts to increase the safety of the roadway.

State Senator Sara Gelser, the Democratic Senator in Oregon’s legislature representing District 8, which includes significant portions of Linn and Benton Counties, said she is alarmed by the increased number of traffic fatalities in Benton County in 2022. Sen. Gelser said there have particularly seemed to be an increasing number of crashes on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany, several of which have resulted in injuries and fatalities. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have dealt with 13 fatal collisions in 2022, more than any year since 2002.

Sen. Gelser said she reached out to the Oregon Department of Transportation on Monday, December 19 to voice her concerns and ask them to implement planned safety improvements with more haste. The senator said ODOT sent contractors to the highway and reported back to her on Wednesday, December 21 that several steps had been taken to improve safety along the highway, and other measures to be taken had been identified.

Senator Gelser said the steps already taken included moving orange barrels along the highway shoulders to make them more visible, additional signage being placed, and increased traffic patrols by Oregon State Police along the highway. Sen. Gelser also said that ODOT told her they will refresh striping and road markings as soon as weather permits, create additional signs to warn of upcoming intersections, and add more traffic lights at important intersections.

Sen. Gelser said she was pleased by ODOT’s quick response, and praised their consideration of the community’s specific concerns. Sen. Gelser said she will continue to advocate for improvements to the Highway 20 corridor, and suggested community members email her for more information as well as to suggest concerns and ideas.