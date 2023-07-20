Oregon State University faculty named to panel tasked with Northwest Forest Plan update

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A new advisory panel charged with updating the Northwest Forest Plan will include two researchers from Oregon State University, the college said.
OSU said that the Meg Krawchuk and James Johnston were among the 21 panel members chosen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Northwest Forest Plan Federal Advisory Committee. Krawchuk studies a variety of topics related to the impacts of fire, while Johnston studies historical patterns of wildfire in the northwest, the college said.
“This is a critical opportunity to contribute our perspectives to help chart the course of forest management and social-ecological adaptation in the region for future generations,” Krawchuk said.
The Northwest Forest Plan, established in 1994, provides a 100-year strategy for managing portions of federally managed lands in Oregon, Washington and northern California, from protecting old growth stands to providing for recreation and forest products production, OSU officials said.
College officials said the plan, which covers more than 20 million acres over 17 national forests and seven Bureau of Land Management districts, was developed to build a balance between protecting threatened and endangered species, such as the northern spotted owl, Chinook and coho salmon, with timber harvesting.
Krawchuk and Johnston are two of nine scientists on the committee, which also features 12 forest policy experts, OSU officials said.