Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...


* WHAT...Temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high heat
risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Oregon State University implements online service to help applications

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon State University campus

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University will soon be offering a free online toolkit to help students with their college applications.

Every year, more than 1 million students use the Common Application to apply for colleges across the United States including OSU. The university said that last year 700,000 high school seniors never completed an application, partly because filling one out is such a daunting, confusing task. Jon Boeckenstedt, OSU’s vice provost of enrollment management, said the drop in applications was to be expected, but is an area where the path to improvement is clear.

“Applying to college, once a simple rite of passage for high school students, has become more stressful,” Boeckenstedt said. “Anyone involved in college admissions even a short period knows that the best way to increase access to college is to knock down barriers the system can put between students and a university degree.”

Starting on September 1, students will be able to use the AXS Companion to help them with their college applications. The service has videos that walk students through the process for dozens of sections of the common application. These sections include everything from essays, financial aid and family education rights in an effort to make the directions and guidance clearer.

School officials say applying can be especially tough for low-income families and those for whom English is not their first language. They are hoping AXS Companion will help break down some of those barriers and make applying for a college education easier.

