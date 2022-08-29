Oregon State University implements online service to help applications

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University will soon be offering a free online toolkit to help students with their college applications.
Every year, more than 1 million students use the Common Application to apply for colleges across the United States including OSU. The university said that last year 700,000 high school seniors never completed an application, partly because filling one out is such a daunting, confusing task. Jon Boeckenstedt, OSU’s vice provost of enrollment management, said the drop in applications was to be expected, but is an area where the path to improvement is clear.
“Applying to college, once a simple rite of passage for high school students, has become more stressful,” Boeckenstedt said. “Anyone involved in college admissions even a short period knows that the best way to increase access to college is to knock down barriers the system can put between students and a university degree.”
Starting on September 1, students will be able to use the AXS Companion to help them with their college applications. The service has videos that walk students through the process for dozens of sections of the common application. These sections include everything from essays, financial aid and family education rights in an effort to make the directions and guidance clearer.
School officials say applying can be especially tough for low-income families and those for whom English is not their first language. They are hoping AXS Companion will help break down some of those barriers and make applying for a college education easier.