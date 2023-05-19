Oregon State University kicks off 44th annual powwow with salmon bake

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University’s annual salmon bake was held on Friday just ahead of their 44th annual powwow event on Saturday.
The May 19 salmon bake is an annual happening dating back to the 1970s, and is meant to honor salmon’s significance as a cultural motif of the Pacific Northwest, especially around the spring salmon runs that are happening right now. The event’s been held for more than 20 years after a brief break from it happening.
One OSU professor said that the event is an educational opportunity to learn about the effects climate change has on the salmon. The event also serves to support the tribal fishing economy in the area, which is where they get their fish for the bake.
Indigenous culture will be celebrated with OSU’s 44th annual powwow on May 20. The event, which will feature an intertribal gathering of dancers, drummers and vendors, is an opportunity for the public to learn more about indigenous cultures and their way of life.
The powwow is the first to take place since 2019, and so there’s a lot of excitement in bringing it back.
OSU said doors will open for the powwow at noon on Saturday. Grand entry will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the event is free to the public.