Oregon State University received record-setting $480 million in research funding for 2023

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University’s research funding in the last fiscal year reached a total of $480 million thanks to a big surge in funding from federal agencies, the college said.
OSU officials said that the vast majority of the funding came from such federal organizations as the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. The college received $426.7 million in federal funding in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, and was a 45% increase from $294 million received in the 2022 fiscal year, college officials said.
“The state, region, nation and world look to Oregon State University to advance solutions-based research to address earth-scale problems,” said OSU President Jayathi Murthy. “Research awards recognize the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and staff and the strategic investments being made by our research office to expand OSU’s capacity to meet some of today’s most pressing opportunities and challenges.”
Along with federal funding, OSU also received research funding from state and local governments ($16.9 million), foreign governments ($853,000), and nonprofit agencies ($12.2 million) in 2023, the college said.
OSU’s research expenditures rose for the 19th time in 21 years during fiscal year 2023, the college said.