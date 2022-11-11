Oregon State University reports record enrollment in fall 2022

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University says its enrollment figures for fall 2022 have broken the university’s records, beating a nationwide trend of decreasing college enrollment.
According to OSU, 35,239 students enrolled for courses at the university in fall 2022, which the university says is a 3.3% increase over 2021. OSU says the enrollment includes students at all of its in-person classes at campuses across the state, as well as increased enrollment in the university’s online education program. Of those students, OSU says that 17,610 of them are from Oregon. OSU said the larger enrollment numbers were driven by a rise in enrollment among students of color, a record class of first-year students, demand for the online education program, and greatly increased enrollment from out-of-state students.
“Oregon State University is committed to be the most accessible and highest quality university possible,” said OSU President Jayathi Murthy. “Record enrollments among students of color and first-year students and increasing numbers of non-resident students are evidence that Oregon State is increasingly seen as a destination for an inclusive and excellent education and a gateway to success in graduate school, life and career after graduation.”
OSU says their enrollment trends counter a larger national trend of decreasing enrollment in colleges and universities. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, national undergraduate and graduate student enrollments declined by 1.1% in 2022, which follows a 2.1% drop in 2021 and a 3.1% drop in 2020.