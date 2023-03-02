Oregon State University researching method to trap carbon dioxide in building materials

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Researchers at Oregon State University have received a three-year grant to study a method to capture carbon dioxide and trap it in 3D-printed building materials – before it gets into the atmosphere and contributes to climate change.
OSU said the university and Sandia National Laboratory have received a three-year, $540,000 grant from the United States Department of Energy to investigate methods to capture carbon dioxide from industrial emissions, store it in a solid form, and sequester that CO2 in 3D-printed materials. The researchers’ goal is to take a sector of the economy known to be a major contributor to CO2 emissions and make it significantly more environmentally-friendly, said Pavan Akula, an assistant professor of civil engineering at OSU and one of the researchers on the project.
“The construction industry is responsible for generating 13% of global CO2 emissions,” Akula said. “In recent years, 3D-printing technology for concrete has been gaining popularity in building construction as it is a more sustainable alternative – it reduces both waste and transport costs. However, most 3D printing of concrete still relies only on traditional materials that are really carbon intensive.”
The most common type of binder used in concrete is typically produced by heating ground clay and limestone in industrial kilns to nearly 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This produces “clinker,” cement’s main component, but it also generates large amounts of carbon dioxide. OSU researchers said their project is to capture the CO2 emitted from the process and find a way to store the captured gas in solid form in printed building components such as walls. OSU said the research will prove important as demand for concrete increases alongside rising trends towards urbanization globally.
“Shrinking the carbon footprint of cement-based construction materials is imperative if we’re to hit decarbonization and climate targets set by the Paris Agreement,” Akula said.