...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday
morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5
corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is
due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive
southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific
Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining
exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will
be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine
what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast
uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show
differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of
precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently
less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small
but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four
inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST
Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do
end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree
damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the
snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay
close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor
for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes
more clear.

Oregon State University researching method to trap carbon dioxide in building materials

Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Researchers at Oregon State University have received a three-year grant to study a method to capture carbon dioxide and trap it in 3D-printed building materials – before it gets into the atmosphere and contributes to climate change.

OSU said the university and Sandia National Laboratory have received a three-year, $540,000 grant from the United States Department of Energy to investigate methods to capture carbon dioxide from industrial emissions, store it in a solid form, and sequester that CO2 in 3D-printed materials. The researchers’ goal is to take a sector of the economy known to be a major contributor to CO2 emissions and make it significantly more environmentally-friendly, said Pavan Akula, an assistant professor of civil engineering at OSU and one of the researchers on the project.

“The construction industry is responsible for generating 13% of global CO2 emissions,” Akula said. “In recent years, 3D-printing technology for concrete has been gaining popularity in building construction as it is a more sustainable alternative – it reduces both waste and transport costs. However, most 3D printing of concrete still relies only on traditional materials that are really carbon intensive.”

The most common type of binder used in concrete is typically produced by heating ground clay and limestone in industrial kilns to nearly 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This produces “clinker,” cement’s main component, but it also generates large amounts of carbon dioxide. OSU researchers said their project is to capture the CO2 emitted from the process and find a way to store the captured gas in solid form in printed building components such as walls. OSU said the research will prove important as demand for concrete increases alongside rising trends towards urbanization globally.

“Shrinking the carbon footprint of cement-based construction materials is imperative if we’re to hit decarbonization and climate targets set by the Paris Agreement,” Akula said.

