Oregon State University, state forestry officials to begin updating wildfire hazard map

SALEM, Ore. – State forestry officials will soon begin working with Oregon State University to update the state’s wildfire hazard map with changes directed by Senate Bill 80, which was passed by the 2023 Oregon legislature, according to state officials.

State legislative officials said that SB 80, which was passed by the Oregon Senate in June, calls for the development of an advanced Wildfire Hazard Map that identifies areas at risk of wildfires and calls for active community involvement in its implementation.

“The revisions this bill makes,” said Golden, “address the plain fact that we’ll meet the massive wildfire challenge ahead only through a rock-solid collaboration between state and federal agencies, local officials, community leaders and affected property owners. We’ll succeed if Oregonians see this as their program, not the government’s. SB 80 takes big strides in that direction. The bill wouldn’t have been possible without the careful work of the Wildfire Programs Advisory Council—19 citizens from different backgrounds, professions and locations—who are charged with guiding us over time towards a more effective wildfire program. We’re lucky to have their service.”

SB 80 is an extension for implementation of the 2021 state legislature’s SB 762, which established a variety of wildfire programs for the state, according to forestry officials. The state said that SB 80 clarifies the wildfire hazard map’s purpose as a tool for public information on wildfire exposure.

Changes to the map include identifying areas where defensible standards and additional home fire resistance reinforcement codes apply, authorities said. State forestry officials said that the previous five risk classes have been changed to three hazard classes.

SB 80 also calls for eight meetings with county and local officials to review local draft maps and updates the process for appealing high hazard class designations inside of wildland-urban interface boundaries, state officials said.

State forestry officials said that public input will be a big part of the map’s revision process. The map’s final draft will eventually be published online, state officials said.