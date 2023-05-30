Oregon State University study could provide foundation for rare fox's protection

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A new computer model based on 12 years of data collection may strengthen conservation efforts for a rare fox found in Oregon’s Cascades range and California’s Sierra Nevada range, according to Oregon State University officials.
OSU said that the endangered Sierra Nevada red fox, which lives at high elevations, has faced dwindled population numbers due to such human activity as trapping and poisoning along with a warming climate.
“Low genetic diversity from inbreeding, hybridization with non-native red foxes, and influences of climate change threaten the persistence of the subspecies across its range,” said Sean Matthews, an OSU wildlife ecologist. “Our results provide a demonstration for studying elusive species with limited survey data, a guide for future survey efforts and a baseline to inform conservation and management action.”
Habitat for the Sierra Nevada red fox typically include a mix above and below timberline in meadows, mature forests, talus slopes, and rocky, open areas higher than the tree line, the college said.
OSU said its research team included U.S. Forest Service scientists, California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California, and the Cascades Carnivore Project. The fox’s population and distribution were estimated with data collected from remotely-triggered cameras and other survey tools, the college said.
OSU said that data on the fox population was surveyed between 2009 and 2020, and predicted fox density based on frequency of detection and environmental characteristics. Foxes were primarily detected by cameras in open areas, on gentle slopes, and in areas with high levels of snow and low minimum temperatures, OSU officials said.
The college said objectives of conservation for the Sierra Nevada red fox include increasing connectivity between population areas. Limited vehicle speed limits, building wildlife crossing infrastructure, and reintroducing foxes in some areas to increase populations and genetic diversity are other actions that could benefit the species, OSU said.