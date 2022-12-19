Oregon State University to receive more than $1.7 million for cybersecurity

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University is set to receive a sizable grant to provide education and training for cybersecurity professionals who will serve in all levels of government.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced on December 19 that OSU will be receiving a federal investment of $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service to educate cybersecurity experts. Both senators said cyber attacks posed significant risk to the nation’s infrastructure, and voiced a need for more professionals specifically trained to meet the threat. Both senators also said that with the funding, OSU would be well-equipped to meet the challenge.
“The U.S. is facing a massive shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals. In Oregon alone, there are over 7,500 openings for cybersecurity and related jobs. This NSF grant will allow OSU to provide scholarships to students in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science’s cybersecurity program, and provide support for OSU’s new CyberClinic, which is an innovative program where students participate in a series of professionally guided clinical rotations to provide cybersecurity services to underserved organizations across the region,” said Rakesh Bobba, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Oregon State University.