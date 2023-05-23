Oregon State University unveils new health center set to open later this summer

CORVALLIS, Ore -- A new health center at Oregon State University will allow the University to move into a state of the art building.
For years OSU's Plageman Health Center was the University's stalwart clinic. Now however as part of a transformation of the Reser Stadium area, OSU has built a new Health Center. It's located in the southwest corner of the stadium at 850 southwest 26th Street. Among the reasons OSU had for taking this step was to prioritize the wellness of its students and faculty.
The center isn't just for OSU. The university also collaborated with Samaritan Health Services. Samaritan is a non-profit healthcare system. They saw this opportunity to collaborate as a way to expand their system.
Kelly Hower, Executive Director of Student Health Services said, "There have been a small group of people who have been involved since the very beginning and I think everybody is excited to get to the finished product and have us all here in the same space."
The bill for this new center was $19.5 million. It's also four stories high and has 30,000 square feet of space. University Health Services will be operating on the first, third, and fourth floor of the building while Samaritan leases out the second floor.
Student Health Services will also be operating Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Samaritan will still be open for students and faculty when the health services stop. The services offered range from primary care, mental health, reproductive programs, and gender affirming care.
Kelley Kaiser, Chief Administrative Officer, for Samaritan said, "We're able to provide services, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. So we really wrap around student health services in the evening and the weekends."
Some University students like Hollyn Kampfer are already appreciating the new Health Center.
Kampfer said, "I think it's great to always be implementing new services especially for like mental health and such. It's such like a big deal and really important in everyone's life and so I think that's really great."
OSU's health services expect to move in at the end of June. They will be followed by Samaritan Health Services in July.