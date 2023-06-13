Oregon State University's Great Move Out event currently underway

CORVALLIS, Ore. – An annual end-of-the-school-year event that allows students to donate unneeded items is currently underway at Oregon State University.
Students on campus have been donating their items at residence halls for the Great Move Out event over the past few weeks, and now have a week left to donate their items. Off-campus students can start donating their items at the Benton County Fairgrounds starting on June 17.
Benefits of the event include keeping things out of the landfills along with keeping the campus and neighborhoods clean. Donated items are distributed to local non-profits.
“So, the benefit is, is, not only that it gets donated to a good cause, but in the past what would happen is it would go into the dumpster,” said Rae DeLay, Oregon State University’s Surplus and Recycling materials manager, “because they didn't have the opportunity to get it off campus, or didn't know where to donate it, so it would be just out of expedience, a lot of times it ended up into the landfill. This prevents it from going into the landfill, and gives it to the community that can use it.”
Last year, students donated more than 20,000 pounds worth of items, and this year OSU is hoping to beat that number with 30,000 pounds of items.
In 2022, the Great Move Out event collected 9,286 pounds of clothing, shoes, and linens, and 9,234 pounds worth of housewares. Food, toiletries, and school supplies total 1,902 pounds.