Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice to retire

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters will retire at the end of 2022.

Justice Walters practiced law privately for 30 years in Eugene before being appointed to the Supreme Court in 2006. She was selected as the Chief Justice in 2018, the first woman to be selected for the position. Walters’ most recent action of note was firing all members of the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission in August due to issues with hundreds of defendants having to wait on defenders to represent them, causing lengthy wait times in the legal process. This eventually led to a lawsuit being filed by defendants waiting on legal representation.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown called Walters an incredible advocate for Oregonians seeking access to justice, saying she’s been fearless in helping find solutions to the state’s biggest issues. Walters will be replaced by Justice Meagan Flynn. Walters says she is impressed by Flynn’s intellect and work ethic. The Governor’s office is working on an appointment process to fill vacancies on the court caused by Walters’ retirement and the retirement of Justice Thomas Balmer.