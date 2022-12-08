 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Storm Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. Storm
Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

Oregon Supreme Court denies Attorney General’s petition to remove pause on Measure 114 enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

SALEM, Ore. -- A Harney County judge’s decision to halt enforcement of Ballot Measure 114 will stand after the Oregon Supreme Court denied the state Attorney Governor’s petition to have it overturned.

The Oregon Supreme Court denied the Attorney Governor’s petition in the afternoon of December 7. With the Supreme Court’s decision, enforcement of all provisions of Measure 114 will not be undertaken until at least December 13, when a court hearing will be held to go over the legal challenges to the measure. Measure 114 as a whole has not been overturned or otherwise nullified; government organizations such as Oregon State Police are preparing for its enforcement as the legal struggle is still underway.

On December 7, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and the Oregon Department of Justice submitted a mandamus petition to the Oregon Supreme Court to immediately review a Harney County judge's decision to block enforcement of Measure 114.

