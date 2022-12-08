Oregon Supreme Court denies Attorney General’s petition to remove pause on Measure 114 enforcement

SALEM, Ore. -- A Harney County judge’s decision to halt enforcement of Ballot Measure 114 will stand after the Oregon Supreme Court denied the state Attorney Governor’s petition to have it overturned.

The Oregon Supreme Court denied the Attorney Governor’s petition in the afternoon of December 7. With the Supreme Court’s decision, enforcement of all provisions of Measure 114 will not be undertaken until at least December 13, when a court hearing will be held to go over the legal challenges to the measure. Measure 114 as a whole has not been overturned or otherwise nullified; government organizations such as Oregon State Police are preparing for its enforcement as the legal struggle is still underway.

On December 7, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and the Oregon Department of Justice submitted a mandamus petition to the Oregon Supreme Court to immediately review a Harney County judge's decision to block enforcement of Measure 114.