Oregon to end Emergency Rental Assistance Program

.OVERVIEW...The prolonged heat will continue through the weekend.
Saturday is expected to be the hottest day, but Sunday will be
only slightly cooler. On Saturday night, will see cooler marine
air begin to move into southern Willamette Valley. Then by Sunday
night, more widespread cooling is expected. Starting Monday
temperatures are expected to be around seasonal normals with highs
inland in the 80s.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 30 to 40% chance that high
temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Sunday. Overnight
low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s most
nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of the
region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Oregon to end Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Illegal marijuana, drought, evictions to be focus of December special session

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which officials say helped over 130,000 Oregonians stay in their homes over the COVID-19 pandemic, is being closed on August 12, Oregon Housing and Community Services announced today.

Officials say no new applicants for rental assistance through OERAP will be taken, but tenants with existing applications or who are in need of recertification will continue to be processed as funds remain if they submit their applications by August 12. Officials add that Oregon was recently informed that it would receive nearly $7 million in additional federal emergency rental assistance funding from the United States Treasury to help support those who submitted recertification applications.

OERAP was first launched in May 2021, and the OHCS says it paid out more than half a billion dollars in rental assistance to Oregonian citizens, helping keep about 130,000 people housed during the pandemic. Officials say Oregon’s emergency rental assistance programs kept the OERAP regularly ranked in the top five rental assistance programs according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The NLIHC says Oregon is number one in the nation in the percentage of emergency rental assistance funds paid out and obligated. Despite this historic level of assistance, Jill Smith, the interim director of the Housing Stabilization Division at OHCS, says demand still outstrips funding.

“As one of a handful of top-performing states, our program attributes our ability to scale the program quickly to our strong partnerships. Yet the demonstratable need remains,” said Smith. “We always knew that even with record levels of assistance, the need in Oregon continues to far exceed the available funding. I’m grateful to the Oregon Legislature for taking the forward-thinking step of funding additional eviction supports for struggling Oregonians. We know the need continues.”

OHCS officials say eviction prevention will remain a priority even with the closure of OERAP. They say they have created the Oregon Eviction Diversion and Prevention Program with part of the $100 million in eviction prevention funding received in December 2021 from the Oregon Legislature. The new program aims to help Oregonians facing evictions by providing resources such as rental assistance, case management, and legal services.

