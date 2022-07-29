Oregon to end Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which officials say helped over 130,000 Oregonians stay in their homes over the COVID-19 pandemic, is being closed on August 12, Oregon Housing and Community Services announced today.
Officials say no new applicants for rental assistance through OERAP will be taken, but tenants with existing applications or who are in need of recertification will continue to be processed as funds remain if they submit their applications by August 12. Officials add that Oregon was recently informed that it would receive nearly $7 million in additional federal emergency rental assistance funding from the United States Treasury to help support those who submitted recertification applications.
OERAP was first launched in May 2021, and the OHCS says it paid out more than half a billion dollars in rental assistance to Oregonian citizens, helping keep about 130,000 people housed during the pandemic. Officials say Oregon’s emergency rental assistance programs kept the OERAP regularly ranked in the top five rental assistance programs according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The NLIHC says Oregon is number one in the nation in the percentage of emergency rental assistance funds paid out and obligated. Despite this historic level of assistance, Jill Smith, the interim director of the Housing Stabilization Division at OHCS, says demand still outstrips funding.
“As one of a handful of top-performing states, our program attributes our ability to scale the program quickly to our strong partnerships. Yet the demonstratable need remains,” said Smith. “We always knew that even with record levels of assistance, the need in Oregon continues to far exceed the available funding. I’m grateful to the Oregon Legislature for taking the forward-thinking step of funding additional eviction supports for struggling Oregonians. We know the need continues.”
OHCS officials say eviction prevention will remain a priority even with the closure of OERAP. They say they have created the Oregon Eviction Diversion and Prevention Program with part of the $100 million in eviction prevention funding received in December 2021 from the Oregon Legislature. The new program aims to help Oregonians facing evictions by providing resources such as rental assistance, case management, and legal services.