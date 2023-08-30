Oregon to issue additional $39 million in pandemic EBT assistance for 325,000 children

SALEM, Ore. – State officials said that Oregon will provide an additional $39 million in pandemic EBT food benefits for about 325,000 children beginning August 31 and continuing through September.
The state will issue $120 in food benefits per child to Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards and are part of a temporary COVID-19 response program meant to provide additional support for children who relied upon school programs for food access, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
“We are grateful to be able to provide these food benefits to eligible students in Oregon,” said Claire Seguin, director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “As communities continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many families are experiencing hardship and are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their children. We encourage anyone who is struggling to meet their basic needs to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”
Eligible students include those who received free or reduced-price National School Lunch Program meals or attended a Community Eligiblity Provision school in May 2023, the state said. DHS officials also said that Oregon’s received federal approval to provide additional P-EBT benefits to children under 6 years of age who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between July 2022 and August 2023.
The state’s DHS department said that it’s issued $1 billion in P-EBT benefits since 2020 to help children get sufficient nutritious food. The P-EBT benefits are in addition to regular SNAP benefits, according to state officials.
More information can be found on the P-EBT program website.