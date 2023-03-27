Oregon to issue millions in extra EBT assistance to children

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services will soon issue $170 million in Pandemic EBT food benefits to more than 400,000 students and children in Oregon schools.
According to ODHS, benefits should start showing up in late March 2023 through the end of May 2023. Officials said a P-EBT card containing $391 in food benefits will be sent by mail to each eligible child. The ODHS said the P-EBT card is separate from the regular EBT card. Eligible children will receive a letter telling them they are eligible, and a separate envelope with their P-EBT card inside.
“We are grateful to be able to provide these food benefits to eligible students and families with young children in Oregon,” said Claire Seguin, interim director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “As communities continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many families are experiencing hardship and are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their children. We encourage anyone who is struggling to meet their basic needs to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”
The ODHS said the P-EBT program benefits are a temporary COVID-19 response program that is meant to provide food support to children whose access to adequate food through school programs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.