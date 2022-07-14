Oregon to join nation in rollout of new suicide and crisis lifeline

SALEM, Ore. -- The new universal suicide crisis hotline launches in Oregon and the rest of the United States this Saturday, July 16.
The number is 988 and will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Calling 988 will connect callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of local crisis call centers throughout the country. In Oregon, suicide prevention call centers are operated by Lines for Life across the state and Northwest Human Services in Marion and Polk counties.
People can call, text or chat with this number to talk with trained crisis counselors. A person who is experiencing a list of behavioral issues can access the hotline for problems like thoughts of suicide or self-harm, substance abuse, or other behavioral health crises.
The Oregon health Authority calls this number an important first step in the process of implementing a transformative crisis care system.
“Too many people in Oregon don’t have easy, quick access to the support and care they need when facing a mental health crisis,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “While fully implementing a transformative crisis care system will take time and further investments, the launch of 988 is a sound first step to connect more people in need with critical, life-saving care.”
More information about 988 in Oregon can be found at the OHA’s website.