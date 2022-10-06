Oregon to join west coast states in efforts to fight climate change

SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Kate Brown announced today that Oregon will follow California’s lead to put more electric vehicles on the road by 2035.
Gov. Brown was in San Francisco with the leaders of California, Washington and Canada’s British Columbia to sign an agreement for the west coast to expand the region’s climate partnership. At the signing, Gov. Brown announced that Oregon would follow suit with California’s new law which requires all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be electric or hybrid vehicles by 2035. Gov. Brown said Oregon has already made strides in fighting climate change by putting 50,000 electric vehicles on the road and offering rebates for electric vehicle purposes.
The governor said the plan is to use 100% clean energy in Oregon by 2040, saying it’s important because of the state’s issues with climate change.
“In Oregon we're experiencing hotter and more severe wildfires, extreme heat and unprecedented winter storms. In the last couple of years we have seen damages to our ocean ecosystem, flooding, extreme hailstorms, and on top of all of that – drought,” Gov. Brown said. “I know that the reason why I'm here today is that by working together we absolutely can make change.”
Governor Brown and her colleagues pledged to invest in climate infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, green ports, and a clean and reliable electric grid. They also pledged to protect their communities from climate-related disasters such as wildfires, and hope their regional actions on climate change will have impacts at the federal level. The west coast region hopes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% by 2050.