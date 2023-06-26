Oregon to receive $689 million for improved rural broadband internet access

SALEM, Ore. – Gov. Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) announced on Monday that Oregon will receive nearly $700 million in federal funding for improving access to high-speed broadband internet in rural and underserved communities, state officials said.
The governor said that Oregon will receive $688.9 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to help unserved and underserved areas gain access to reliable and high-speed internet service.
“Access to quality internet in 2023 is critical to a community’s local economy," Governor Kotek said. “This substantial investment in Oregon’s broadband infrastructure will help to remedy the digital divide in rural, unserved, and underserved communities across the state, ensuring that Oregonians are able to access telehealth, business opportunities, education, and so much more…”
Community input is sought by Business Oregon’s Broadband Office as they develop a five-year action plan and initial proposal to map out use of the funding, state officials said. Under consideration are specific barriers, needs, and opportunities related to high-speed Internet access, the state said.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) lobbied for the correction of inaccurate mapping that incorrectly listed thousands of homes and businesses as being served by broadband Internet that was based on false information provided by Internet service providers, state officials said.
“Today’s announcement of nearly $700 million to boost broadband access could be life-changing for Oregonians across our state,” Sen. Wyden said. “In rural Oregon, a community without reliable broadband is like a farm without water - it’s not going to last very long. Just over the past few days traveling from Ontario to Burns, Baker to John Day and Joseph, I’ve heard stories of students doing their homework in the library parking lot, seniors unable to connect to crucial telehealth services and rural Oregonians paying huge amounts for unreliable broadband,” Wyden said. “I worked with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to ensure Oregonians got their fair share of this federal funding. And I won’t stop working until every Oregonian has reliable, affordable broadband access.”
State officials said that this latest funding brings the total investment into high-speed Internet access in Oregon to more than $1 billion since President Joe Biden took office.