Oregon to receive $8.3 million in flood and wildfire relief funds, state officials say

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) announced on Tuesday that $8.3 million is coming to Oregon for flood and wildfire relief, state officials said.
The funds will be used to repair roads and bridges damaged by extreme weather events, the state said.
Officials said the funds will be awarded to the U.S. Forest Service through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Emergency Relief Program. This program is a special program from the Highway Trust Fund for the repair or reconstruction of highways and roads on federal lands damaged by natural disasters or other catastrophic failures, state officials said.
“The ability to travel safely from Point A to Point B on Forest Service roads and bridges is a must for rural Oregonians, and for everybody who’s taking advantage of our state’s world-class recreation opportunities,” Sen. Wyden said. “The wildfires and extreme weather devastating Oregon in recent years have left significant damage on these thoroughfares. I’m gratified the federal government finally is investing in this rural infrastructure that’s essential to quality of life in every nook and cranny of our state.”
Oregon is still recovering from the devastation of wildfires in recent years, such as the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020, which destroyed more than 400 homes and burned more than 170,000 acres of land.