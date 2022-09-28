Oregon to receive first-in-nation Medicaid funding for food and housing

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&