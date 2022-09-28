Oregon to receive first-in-nation Medicaid funding for food and housing

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is the first state in the US to receive federal approval and funds to strengthen its health care program over the next five years after an agreement with a federal agency was reached on Wednesday, Oregon health officials said.
The Oregon Health Plan -- Oregon’s specialized Medicaid program -- received special federal approval on September 28 after an agreement between the state and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency. Because of the agreement, Oregon’s Medicaid waiver, which allows it to request changes in who is eligible for Medicaid and what benefits they receive, has been renewed for another five years. Oregon will also be receiving $1.1 billion in new federal funds for its health services.
Officials say Oregon will be expanding social needs coverage for certain food assistance, housing support such as rental assistance, and other interventions that are medically appropriate for individuals experiencing certain life transitions. Officials say this includes homeless individuals and individuals at risk of becoming homeless. Officials say this package of health-related social needs services will be provided for up to six months for marginalized groups such as youth in foster care, people who are homeless and lower-income older adults. As part of this, the state will provide devices such as air filters, air conditioners and generators to residents at risk of injury from extreme weather events at the discretion of the government or governor.
Thanks to the Medicaid waiver extension, Oregon will be able to keep kids enrolled in Medicaid until age six, which officials say prevents gaps in coverage that can hurt children in their formative years. In addition, Oregon Health Plan members age six and older will get two years of continuous OHP enrollment. Furthermore, officials say Oregon will cover early periodic screening, diagnosis and treatment services for all kids and youth up to age 21 starting on January 1, 2023. Officials say this will help ease the transition to adulthood with fewer disruptions in health care services.
The state of Oregon will also be receiving $1.1 billion from the federal government over the five-year Medicaid waiver period. Officials say these funds will be used to address health-related special needs such as housing, food and climate related supports. Officials say the state will also increase health coverage and improve the efficiency and quality of care.