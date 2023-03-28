Oregon to receive nearly $50 million in federal housing support services funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Housing services and support programs in Oregon will receive nearly $50 million in federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding, Senators Ron Wyden (D. - Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D. - Ore.) said.
The HUD’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program is awarding $49,970,799 to state and local governments as well as non-profit agencies for housing-related services and programs, the senators said. The program’s purpose is to support statewide efforts related to addressing homelessness and to promote access to related programs and services, Wyden and Merkley said.
“Quality of life for Oregonians or anybody else in America requires people to have a roof over their heads and a floor under their feet,” said Wyden. “These fresh federal investments will help communities throughout our state to provide that housing so urgently needed for Oregonians trying to survive on the street. Housing is a human right, and I’ll stay at this until it’s treated as such in our state and country.”
Sen. Merkley said that the funding will be a vital lifeline in the ongoing affordable housing crisis throughout the state.
“Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to growing strong and vibrant communities, but I have heard from Oregonians across the state about the need for more housing resources and the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding will provide critical support for communities and individuals across the state struggling to find affordable housing. I will keep fighting to ensure Oregonians have the housing resources they need to live safe and healthy lives.”
Local recipients included Lane County’s municipal government ($2,512,675), St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc. ($795,626), Homes for Good in Eugene ($829,786), Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services ($856,599), and the Shangri-La Corporation ($364,377), Wyden and Merkley said.
The senators said that Portland-area recipients included Home Forward ($7,037,001), the Washington County Department of Housing Services ( ($4,647,955), and Multnomah County ($3,192,421). Other amounts will go to several recipients across the state.