Oregon to receive over $20 million in FEMA reimbursement for COVID, 2020 wildfire response

SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon will receive just over $20 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as reimbursement for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Labor Day fires, senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced.
FEMA is reimbursing the Oregon government for funds expended to help lessen the impact of coronavirus and 2020 wildfires. Of the over $20 million in reimbursement, the Oregon Department of Human Services will get nearly $1.9 million for providing expanded health care facilities during the pandemic. The Oregon State Police will get over $2.6 million for emergency protective measures carried out during the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire. The Oregon Department of Forestry will get the lion’s share of the reimbursement funds, with almost $15.5 million going to the organization for their emergency protective operations related to wildfires in 2020.
Senators Merkley and Wyden expressed support and gratitude for the funds, saying it will help Oregon recover from the pandemic and the wildfires.
“As Oregon continues to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and devastating wildfire events, we cannot let up on providing federal resources and support for our communities,” said Merkley. “This federal funding is crucial to ensuring our communities are able to recover from past emergencies and keep Oregonians healthy and safe from future events in every corner of the state.”