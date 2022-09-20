Oregon to receive over $20 million in FEMA reimbursement for COVID, 2020 wildfire response

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each afternoon. In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the Air Quality Index. Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor activities when scheduling time outdoors for children. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.lrapa.org 211info.org